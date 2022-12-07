WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees officially signed off this week on a contract for the school’s next president.

Famous Harrison, who was selected last month to lead the college, agreed to a contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2025. Harrison's salary will be $250,000, which is subject through increases by the board.



