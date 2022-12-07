WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees officially signed off this week on a contract for the school’s next president.
Famous Harrison, who was selected last month to lead the college, agreed to a contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2025. Harrison's salary will be $250,000, which is subject through increases by the board.
The board approved the contract in a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Harrison was one of four finalists that visited the two campuses for in-person interviews. At the time of his selection, he was the the dean of California State University Stanislaus-Stockton Campus. He has more than 20 years of experience in Washington's community and technical college system.
During an on-campus forum during his interview process, Harrison said he intended to adapt to a changing educational environment.
“I am humbly honored to serve as the 13th president of Wenatchee Valley College,” Harrison said in a press release announcing his selection. “Wenatchee Valley College’s dedicated faculty, talented professional staff, administrators, and board of trustees are committed to supporting student achievement and success, and meeting members of the diverse communities that the college serves where they are, which was one of the many reasons why I was attracted to this opportunity.”
Harrison will take over for outgoing President Jim Richardson, who will retire from the school after 17 years. Harrison will be the 13th president in WVC's history.
