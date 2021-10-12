WENATCHEE — Students at Wenatchee Valley College’s Omak campus will have access to more counseling services during the next two years thanks to a $250,000 pilot grant.
WVC is one of four state colleges selected to receive a Mental Health Counseling and Services grant through the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.
The pilot program is part of a bill approved by the Legislature this spring, designed on-campus access to mental health counseling and services. The WVC funding will pay for a full-time faculty counselor and a half-time college navigator, which will allow an additional one to two days of counseling services in Omak, according to a WVC press release.
The college navigator works to connect students with community resources and helps the counseling department identify and prioritize students who are struggling.
Funding allocations were expected to start Oct. 1. For details on WVC counseling services, go to wvc.edu/Counseling.
WVC last week announced it received a $226,000 grant to support homeless students.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.