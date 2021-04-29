WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students can now apply for Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act funding.
The college will receive $4.3 million, $1.2 million of which will be distributed directly to students, according to a Wednesday WVC news release.
The funding is provided through direct emergency cash grants to students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the pandemic.
Students who applied for CARES Act funds last year can apply for CRRSA Act fund this year. The money can be used for more than just tuition and books if needs arise. Learn more and submit applications at wvc.edu/ReliefFunds. Last year, 900 students applied for CARES Act funds.
Last year, WVC received the first round of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, $1.2 million of which was distributed to students.