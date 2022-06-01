WENATCHEE — Next week, the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will recognize two college personnel during two themed AppleSox games.
Tuesday, June 7, will be a “Knight at the AppleSox” with free tickets available for students, WVC employees and alumni. Darrell Dickeson, the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award winner, will throw out the game’s first pitch. Dickeson is a 1968 Wenatchee Valley College graduate. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a ticket, email foundation@wvc.edu.
The following evening, June 8, is “Sandy Cooprider appreciation Night at the AppleSox.” Cooprider is the former athletic director at Wenatchee Valley College. The game will serve as the dedication of the Cooprider Sports Fields Complex, which includes Paul Thomas Sr. Baseball Stadium, where the AppleSox play. Tickets for this game cost $15 and can be purchased at the gate.
The gates open for both games at 6 p.m. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The WVC Foundation will also accept donations of non-perishable food, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies for the Knight’s Kupboard, the WVC Foundation’s student food pantry.
The AppleSox opens its 2022 home schedule with a game Monday, June 6, at 6:35 p.m. All three games will be against the Port Angeles Lefties.
