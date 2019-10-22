WENATCHEE — The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Wells Hall replacement building at Wenatchee Valley College.
Ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the college and will be followed by a reception at the Music and Art Center lobby, the college said in a news release.
The new building will replace four of the five wings of Wells Hall, built in 1951. The fifth wing includes a theater and ceramics studio, will become a stand-alone building.
Construction begins in November and the $37 million project is expected to be complete by fall 2021.
The building will be three stories, more than 70,000 square feet and home to 25 classrooms, offices and program spaces, a public conference center and the Chelan County Emergency Operations Center.
Follow construction at wvc.edu/constructionupdates.