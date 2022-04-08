WENATCHEE — Earth Day has grown into Earth Week this year at Wenatchee Valley College.
WVC will celebrate with a series of daily events between April 18-22 that are free and open to the public. The events culminate with Earth Day on Friday, April 22. The events include:
Monday, April 18: WVC will hold climate action day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the campus fountain. Nonprofit organizations and community groups 350.org, CAFÉ, Link Transit and Plug-in NCW will be present. The event will also feature an electronic vehicle, solar-powered displays and carbon footprint reduction activities.
Tuesday, April 19: The fifth annual Earth Day poetry contest will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. in Grove Recital Hall. Matt Rader, a Canadian ecopoet, will read a poem alongside the winner of WVC’s Earth Day poetry contest. Rader will also visit English classes on campus as part of his campus trip.
Wednesday, April 20: Waste Loop will hold a waste audit on campus to determine how much the school recycles and how much it throws away. Sustainable NCW, a local nonprofit, will also be on hand to show off its Waste Wizard, a search tool to show where and how residents of Chelan and Douglas counties can dispose of items ranging from video game consoles to paint varnish.
Thursday, April 21: organizations including Cascadia Conservation District, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and Washington Native Plant Society will discuss forest health and protection and responsible recreation during Thankful Thursday. The WVC Recreation Center will also offer incentives for students, staff and faculty who use the gym’s eco-workout machines. A wildflower walk and native plant scavenger hunt will also be held at the Jacobson Preserve Trail, beginning at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22: The week will conclude with a sewing repair studio and a clothing swap near the fountain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A free lunch will be offered at noon. The Wenatchee River Institute will also have a table near the fountain to promote its Trashion Show, which takes place at 5:30 p.m. at its home base in Leavenworth.
Planning for daily virtual film screenings related to the days' themes is underway, with additional information announced at wwrld.us/sustainability.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.