WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College is planning to offer in-person classes in two liberal arts courses for spring quarter, which starts April 5.
While most of the college classes remain virtual or remote, two classes this spring will be offered with an in-person component this spring, Mural Illustration and Chamber Choir.
Mural Illustration, taught by Marlin Peterson, will be offered in a hybrid format, according to WVC Community Relation Executive Director Libby Siebens.
“They will do the lecture portion via Zoom, then they will have the painting outside, so that is exciting,” Siebens said of the Mural Illustration class.
Chamber Choir, taught by Juel Iwaasa, will meet as a group four times per week in the Music and Art Center, she said.
A lot of the workforce programs at WVC already have an in-person component.
“Those are also hybrid format and on campus during the week for labs. We have classes available during the week with those in-person components in Fire Science, Machining, Industrial Technology, Welding, Natural Resource and our Hispanic Orchard Employee Education Program,” Siebens said.
Since the fall, most community colleges have had their workforce education programs in-person as determined by the governor. Only select programs were allowed to open, she said. Mostly it was programs educating essential workers.
All those programs had to follow special guidelines, Sieben said.
“When the new guidelines were offered to us, we weren’t able to offer classes that weren’t on the approved list. Now we’re able to offer traditional liberal arts classes,” she said. “We don’t have a determination for summer and fall yet, but we are hoping to offer a significant number of hybrid courses.”
Enrollment is down considerably at WVC, due to the pandemic, although the Running Start program, where high school students take college credits, is doing well.
From the Fall of 2019 to the Fall of 2020, the enrollment dropped 16.7% from 2,391 to 1,991. Running Start during this period actually increased 14.6% from 713 to 817. Enrollment dropped from Winter 2020 to Winter 2021 by 16.3% from 2092 to 1750. Running Start increased 13.7% from 701 to 797.
Those interested in registering for spring quarter must do so by Friday, March 26.