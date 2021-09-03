WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College is set to receive a $95,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture as part of the new National Science Foundation AgAID Institute.
According to a Thursday news release, the grant will help to fund numerous projects at the college and in the community, including:
Computing resources for WVC agriculture and engineering students.
Information technology-driven crop management system installations at local agricultural locations and high schools.
Support for undergraduate research internships, capstone projects, help facilitating a mentored pathway from community colleges to graduate programs.
“These new tools put our students at the forefront of innovation in the agricultural industry,” said Sai Ramaswamy, WVC engineering technology faculty. “We are preparing these future agriculture and engineering technologists with hands-on experience in modern information technologies that employ artificial intelligence so they can better tackle farming challenges and move their communities forward.”
The funding, the news release said, is part of a new $20 million federal grant which is funding the AgAID institute, which is USDA-NIFA Institute for Agricultural AI for Transforming Workforce and Decision Support.
It is one of 11 launched by the National Science Foundation and among two funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture in 2021.
The institute will be led by Washington State University and includes Oregon State University; University of California, Merced; University of Virginia; Carnegie Mellon University; Heritage University; Wenatchee Valley College; and Kansas State University.
Learn more about the WVC agriculture program at wvc.edu/Ag and learn more about engineering technology at wvc.edu/BASET.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.