WENATCHEE — An outside consulting firm will be asked to help conduct a nationwide search for Wenatchee Valley College’s next president.
The WVC Board of Trustees decided on the move Feb. 16, a decision made based on feedback from employees.
President Jim Richardson announced in January that he would retire in June. He has served in the post since 2005.
The board scheduled listening sessions with WVC employees at the Omak and Wenatchee campuses following Richardson’s announcement.
Concerns raised during those meetings, trustees said, included the need for transparency about the hiring process and the desire for a broad national search to find the best candidates.
The trustees said employees are concerned with finding a candidate for the job who “understands and can meet the unique needs of WVC’s large service district and diverse student body, maintain tribal relationships and serve the needs of a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI),” according to a WVC press release.
To help with the first part, the hiring committee will include employees and students, WVC spokesperson Libby Siebens said in an email Friday. A web page also will be created on the WVC site to communicate timelines and next steps.
The logistics of hiring the search firm has been assigned to WVC’s human resources department. The estimated cost of the search has not yet been determined, but the goal is to have the firm hired in the next two weeks, Siebens said. The timeline for applications and interviews will follow.
The national, external search does not preclude internal candidates from applying, Siebens said.
The hope is to identify and interview candidates in time to hire a new president to start July 1. If that process is delayed or the candidate pool doesn’t meet the trustees’ expectations, it’s possible an interim president could be appointed while the search continues.
The trustees include Tamra Jackson (chair), Steve Zimmerman (vice chair) Wilma Cartagena, Paula Arno Martinez and Phyllis Gleasman.
