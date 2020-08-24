WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has received another five years of federal funding for a program that provides tutoring for first-generation, low-income and disabled college students.
The college will receive $261,887 a year, for a total of $1,309,435, in federal funds for the 2020-2025 grant cycle for its TRIO Student Support Services.
The program provides individual support to 140 students each academic year in areas ranging from financial literacy, tutoring and academic advising to transfer assistance and career planning. The goal to help students most at risk of dropping out to complete their degrees.
During its first five years, close to 80% of TRIO students completed their associate degrees, and 60% went on to transfer to a four-year university, according to college officials.
“Our students succeed academically, but they also receive scholarships, awards and mentorship opportunities, and are active in student government and clubs,” said TRIO SSS Director Ivan Valdovinos. He oversees the program with help from Belen Bazan-Delgado, a retention specialist, and Jenna Shrewsberry, program assistant.
A new career mentorship program is being introduced this year, he said. It will use local industry mentors to enhance participants’ career readiness skills and network, ensuring a smoother transition from college to career.
For information about eligibility requirements, go to wvc.edu/TRIO.