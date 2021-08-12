WENATCHEE — A week after requiring students to be vaccinated, Wenatchee Valley College is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees, according to a Thursday news release.
Previously, employees were only required to declare their vaccination status. WVC Spokeswoman Holly Thorpe said requiring vaccinations for employees made sense when the state and federal government started moving in that same direction.
This past week, Gov. Jay Inslee required vaccines for all state employees.
Like the students, employees, teachers and classified staff at both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses must be fully vaccinated prior to the first day of class on Sept. 27.
Also like students, WVC employees can request a waiver for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.
The decision was made in light of the governor’s most recent higher education proclamation, state and federal decisions to require vaccinations, and in response to new information surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant, the news release said.
Thorpe said the college administration wanted to make sure they were in discussions with employee unions before this decision came out. The college is represented by two employee unions, the AHE Faculty Union and the WPEA Classified Employees Union.
“Prior to the announcement, the AHE Faculty Union had expressed support for requiring vaccines, but we still needed to speak to the WPEA classified employee union. We are currently in communication with WPEA union leadership,” Thorpe said.
WVC President Jim Richardson announced the decision Thursday in an email to employees.
“We feel that this requirement, in addition to the student vaccination requirement, is the best option for us to preserve the health and safety of our campus community,” Richardson wrote.
Masks are currently required for everyone on WVC campuses, in Omak and Wenatchee.
Both WVC campuses will be reopening fully this September before the start of fall quarter, with all on-campus services and programs resuming normal business hours.
