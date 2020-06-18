WENATCHEE — Virtual commencement exercises for Wenatchee Valley College's 850 graduates have almost arrived.
The virtual ceremony option was announced earlier this year, prompted by the residual effects of COVID-19, which also sent all spring-quarter classes online.
Wenatchee campus ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m. Friday for graduates in arts and sciences, workforce and allied health programs. It is preceded at 1 p.m. by the nurse pinning ceremony. WVC's bachelor of science in nursing program held its graduation ceremony last week.
Omak's ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The events include announcements of the names, earned degrees, certificates, diplomas and photos of graduates.
WVC English professor and poet Derek Sheffield is giving the keynote address for both campuses. A recorded reading by American novelist and poet Gary Soto of his poem “Oranges” also is planned, along with presentations by WVC President Jim Richardson and other administrators.
A link to the virtual graduation will be posted Thursday at wvc.edu/Graduation.