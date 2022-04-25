Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will host two events this week as part of the school’s 7th Annual Stand Against Racism event.

This year’s theme is “We Can’t Wait: Equity and Justice Now!” and will take place on the Wenatchee and Omak campuses. Both events will feature informational booths from organizations and presenters on critical race theory, reproductive justice and living wages, among other topics.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Tuesday’s event is at the WVC fountain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A march and block party will be held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Participants should meet at the YMCA thrift store before the march.

Wednesday’s event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Omak Campus’ Native Garden. A march from 3 to 3:30 p.m. will begin at Omak Park.

Organizations including the YWCA NCW, WVC College Assistance Migrant Program, WVC Chicano/a Studies and 12 Tribes Resort and Casino have sponsored the events.

For more information, go to wwrld.us/WVC.



