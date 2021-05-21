YAKIMA — A competition among five Yakima County high schools to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among youth 16 and older has been canceled due to health board and community opposition, the health district said.
The Yakima Health District said in a news release Friday it decided to end the countywide “Race to Community Immunity” Challenge encouraging vaccines among students with parental permission. Davis, Eisenhower, La Salle and Toppenish high schools and Yakima Online were participating, the health district announced Tuesday.
It was scheduled to continue through the end of June. The intent of the challenge was to work with school partners to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students, but “various concerns were raised and as such the Yakima Health District informed the participating schools on (Thursday) that the challenge would not be moving forward,” the health district said Friday.
The health district said the decision was “due to various concerns from several members of the Board of Health and community members.”
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who is a health board member, said she reached out to the health district to ask them to halt the competition. In a Facebook video post, she said getting a vaccine is “intensely personal decision,” and parents and families should talk to their physician if they have questions.
“It is not the place for government to intervene in the classroom to influence or peer pressure our children to make a decision that may contrary to the one their parent is ready to make at that moment,” she said in the video post.
Studies have found the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children 12 and older, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While fewer children have been sick with COVID compared to adults, they can get sick from the virus and spread it to others, the CDC says.
“Getting your child vaccinated helps to protect your child and your family,” the CDC says on its website.
Health officials clarified two common concerns in Friday’s news release:
Are vaccines required for K-12 to return to school?
No, there are no requirements for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to school. Find information on the routine vaccinations that are required for schools on the Washington State Department of Health: School and Child Care Immunization page on the Department of Health website: doh.wa.gov/.
Can individuals under 18 be vaccinated without parental consent?
No, documented parental consent is required for those under 18 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The only exception is teens who have been legally emancipated.
Those age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The only vaccine authorized for those under 18 is the Pfizer vaccine.
The state has a vaccine locator at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.