Zachary Miller is running for School Board Member Director District 3 in the Cascade School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Cody Burgess-Bench.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
The Cascade School Board conducts annual reviews of curriculum, and gets monitoring reports from each individual school and department throughout the year. I have been very happy with the choices made by our administrators, principles, and teachers. Each year is a refining process of how to best implement each curriculum. The pandemic has thrown off rhythms for every grade, so the biggest improvement over the coming years will be establishing the new normal, reengaging the normal testing times, and helping our students prepare for post secondary success.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
I am very proud of how the Cascade School District met the challenges of the pandemic and navigated the year long process of getting students back in the classroom. Our staff, under the excellent planning of our superintendent, have followed the guidelines set forth in our healthy start plan, which was developed alongside and approved by the Chelan Douglas Health District. This plan recognizes the necessary health precautions our District must take and has a clear path for how to proceed with the ever changing nature of a pandemic. Our COVID plan is reviewed constantly and updated with every new regulation and safety protocol that is implemented. We need to continue to follow our local health districts recommendations and do everything we can to give our students in-person education. The best way forward for not only our district, but also our community is to find the most common ground to stand on and lead with transparency and a spirit of unity.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
With so much recent change, the biggest issue in the future will be balancing the new normal with past patterns. Evaluation and feedback will be key. What programs that were changed became more effective? Is continuing to have as much outdoor education as possible helpful to the students? What health and safety measures that have been implemented are useful going forward, and what was the cost of certain protocols to the holistic health of our staff and students? There was much lost during the pandemic. How do we help fill the education gaps, and make sure all students are prepared for the best possible future when they complete their time at Cascade? These are the things I want to help our District walk through. I look forward to the work ahead, knowing it will take great effort and collaboration with our community.