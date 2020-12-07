ZILLAH — Families of Hilton Elementary School students spent eight days getting to know their kids' teachers before serious academic work began through distance learning this Fall.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced that unique approach, but the focus on creating relationships maintained the status quo at Zillah's school for kindergarten through third grade. Those efforts and others to reach all students keep producing exceptional results that haven't gone unnoticed, most recently as an Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Distinguished School for Closing the Achievement Gap for Two or More Consecutive Years.
"If we get to know people and know what their needs and wants are we can really hone in on working with the family or working with the student," principal Ryne Phillips said. "So that's where we really start, with relationships, and then the academic stuff starts to filter in after that."
In 2019, Hilton was the only elementary school in Washington to be named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, once again for its efforts closing the education gap. This year's award from Washington's Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction earned Hilton $10,000 to spend on professional development and an invitation to a national conference scheduled to be held virtually in February.
In recent years, students at Hilton performed better than their peers throughout Washington and the Yakima Valley on the Smarter Balanced Assessment, a summative math and English/Language Arts test taken by all third graders at the end of the school year.
Teachers and staff worked together with families to overcome challenges such as 60% of the student body qualifying for free or reduced lunches and about 100 out of 340 students from mostly Spanish-speaking homes requiring an English Learners program, according to Phillips.