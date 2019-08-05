FORT WORTH, Texas _ El Paso mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius lived with his grandparents in Allen while attending community college but had recently moved out, according to a statement a friend of the family read to reporters on Sunday.
"He moved out of our house six weeks ago and has spent a few nights here while we were out of town," a family friend read out loud from a piece of paper while speaking with reporters on Sunday evening outside the home of Crusius' grandparents Larry and Cynthia Brown. "His driver's license and mailing address were at our house in Allen. That connection has made us a focus of the media, of course. We are talking only to law enforcement agencies and will not be making further statements to the media."
"We are devastated by the events of El Paso and pray for the victims of this tragedy," Crusius' grandparents said in the statement.
The grandparents' home was one of three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that was searched by federal agents this weekend as part of the investigation, authorities said.
A statement from Collin College said Crusius attended the school from the fall of 2017 through the spring of 2019.
"Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy," it said. "We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones."
