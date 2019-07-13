July 13-- Jul. 13--HAMILTON -- Three candidates are in the running for Hamilton Town Council Position 2, including a recent transplant and a silent opponent running against incumbent Brian Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick is finishing his first term in the position to which he was elected in 2015. He is hoping to secure a second four-year term.
His biggest focus in his first term has been on the effort with Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and other partners to move or expand the town to the north, outside the Skagit River floodplain, he said.
"I'll be dead by the time it happens, but we flood over here regularly, so moving the town out of the flood zone would be a great benefit," Kirkpatrick said.
He said the town also has projects underway to help keep the town clean and peaceful.
"We're working on getting code enforcement here to make things better," Kirkpatrick said.
The 10-year Hamilton resident who previously spent time in Alaska, Seattle and Whatcom County, said he hopes to continue his role in those active projects, and worries his competition wouldn't take the job seriously.
"What's scary is the people running against the mayor and the people on the council -- I have some challengers -- they don't come to meetings," he said.
Those running against Kirkpatrick are Theresa Boots and Travis Patrick. Boots did not respond to the Skagit Valley Herald's repeated requests by email and phone for information to share with voters.
Patrick, who grew up in Clear Lake and moved to Hamilton in December, said he brings a new perspective as an outsider, meaning he could maintain impartiality when addressing the town's needs.
"I do not have any pre-existing biases," he said, explaining that he believes long-time residents can be swayed by family, friends or neighbors. "I was not born and raised in the Town of Hamilton, so I believe the town can be progressive by having someone in office that has had outside views to introduce new ideas."
