Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--The Skagit County Elections Department completed a recount Tuesday of two races from the August primary, and found no errors.
This means Hamilton Mayor Joan Cromley and challenger Carla Vandiver, who tied for the most votes in the primary with 27 each, will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Christine Cleland-McGrath and Dom Tor Fleming, two first-time candidates, will advance in the race to fill the Anacortes City Council seat being vacated by Brian Adams.
Fleming narrowly beat out Sara Holahan for the second spot in the general election, with 445 votes to her 443. This was affirmed by the recount.
The results will be official when they are certified Friday, said David Cunningham, county elections supervisor.
-- Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH