Aug. 14-- Aug. 14--A count of all remaining valid ballots from the primary election brought clarity to Granger and Selah votes Wednesday, while one vote separates second and third place in a Wapato City Council race.
Margaret Estrada continues to lead the Wapato Council Position 4 race with 109 votes, with a tight race for second place. Doug Milne holds a one-vote lead over Frank Jaime. Milne has 80 votes; Jaime has 79. The top two vote-getters in the primary continue onto the Nov. 5 election.
The county election office counted all remaining valid ballots on Tuesday. Only challenged ballots with no signature or a mismatched signature remain.
In Granger, Hilda Guzman and Israel Bustamante Luevano appear headed to the next round for Council Position 5. Guzman gained one vote in the updated count Wednesday for 77 votes, while Bustamante Luevano and Granger Councilwoman Maria Gonzalez maintained the same voter approval rate, with 71 votes and 60 votes, respectively.
Support for a Selah Aquatic Center maintenance and operation levy lagged in the most recent vote count, with 58.94 percent approval. The $250,000 levy requires 60 percent approval to pass.
The tight levy ballot comes after a levy last year for $305,000 fell shy of the 60 percent voter approval, and the Selah Parks Foundation turned to fund-raising to bring in $100,000 for an abbreviated swim season this year.
Election officials will update the count Monday. Certification is scheduled the following day.
