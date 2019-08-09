NCW — More primary ballots were counted Friday, but most outcomes remained the same as reported Tuesday, including voter approval of tax measures for Link Transit and RiverCom 911.
The one exception was the Bridgeport mayoral race, in which Mayor Janet Conklin knocked Councilman Matthew Schuh from second place. Zeke Martinez was in the lead.
Both Chelan and Douglas counties had technical difficulties posting Friday’s count online that afternoon. The auditors’ offices said it was a problem involving the Secretary of State’s Office.
The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. County auditors will certify elections Aug. 20.
Here were the results as of Friday afternoon:
Chelan-Douglas
Link Transit sales tax increase
- Yes, 13,520 votes (56.01%)
- No, 10,617 votes (43.99%)
RiverCom 911 sales tax renewal
- Yes, 20,220 votes (84.65%)
- No, 3,666 votes (15.35%)
Chelan County
Wenatchee City Council, District A
- Linda Herald, 2,659 votes (47.27%)
- Jorge Chacón, 1,636 votes (29.08%)
- Lyle Markhart, 1,330 votes (23.64%)
Chelan mayor
- Bob Goedde, 639 votes (47.69%)
- Mike Cooney, 576 votes (42.99%)
- Stan Morse, 125 votes (9.33%)
Entiat mayor
- Michael Buckingham, 172 votes (50%)
- John Alt II, 149 votes (43.31%)
- Sarah Tulla-Marie Stenberg, 23 votes (6.69%)
Douglas County
Eastmont School Board
- Meaghan Vibbert, 2,583 votes (60.06%)
- Lyle McClune, 1,071 votes (24.90%)
- Peter Smith, 647 votes (15.04%)
Bridgeport mayor
- Zeke Martinez, 54 votes (43.55%)
- Janet Conklin, 42 votes (33.87%)
- Matthew Schuh, 28 votes (22.58%)
Waterville mayor
- Jill Thompson, 138 votes (35.38%)
- Loyd Smith, 122 votes (31.28%)
- Charles Driver, 116 votes (29.74%)
- JD Greening, 14 votes (3.59%)
State
Representative, District 13
- Alex Ybarra, 16,036 votes (69.81%)
- Steve Verhey, 6,843 votes (29.79%)
- Write-in, 92 votes (0.4%)