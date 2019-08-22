WATERVILLE — One vote currently separates two Waterville mayoral candidates, meaning a recount is in order.
County auditors certified results from the Aug. 6 primary on Tuesday.
Waterville councilmen Loyd Smith and Charles Driver are in second and third place for mayor with 124 and 123 votes, respectively. The stakes are high, as the top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said recounts are mandatory when the vote difference between candidates is less than half a percent.
Councilwoman Jill Thompson is in the lead to replace retiring Mayor Royal DeVaney, with 149 votes.
Ballots will be sorted by precinct at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Douglas County's elections office at 213 S. Rainier St., Level 2, Waterville, according to the auditor's office. They will then be hand counted at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the county commissioners' office at the same address.
The Douglas County Canvassing Board will certify the recount at noon Wednesday in the commissioners' office, the auditor's office said.
Here are the current results for races in Chelan and Douglas counties:
Chelan-Douglas
Link Transit sales tax increase
- Yes, 14,067 votes (55.66%)
- No, 11,204 votes (44.34%)
RiverCom 911 sales tax renewal
- Yes, 21,261 votes (84.55%)
- No, 3,886 votes (15.45%)
Chelan County
Wenatchee City Council, District A
- Linda Herald, 2,690 votes (46.59%)
- Jorge Chacón, 1,654 votes (28.65%)
- Lyle Markhart, 1,339 votes (23.19%)
- Write-in, 91 votes (1.58%)
Chelan mayor
- Bob Goedde, 644 votes (46.87%)
- Mike Cooney, 582 votes (42.36%)
- Stan Morse, 128 votes (9.32%)
- Write-in, 20 votes (1.46%)
Entiat mayor
- Michael Buckingham, 175 votes (49.44%)
- John Alt II, 152 votes (42.94%)
- Sarah Tulla-Marie Stenberg, 23 votes (6.5%)
- Write-in, 4 votes (1.13%)
Douglas County
Eastmont School Board
- Meaghan Vibbert, 2,934 votes (58.34%)
- Lyle McClune, 1,247 votes (24.8%)
- Peter Smith, 762 votes (15.15%)
- Write-in, 86 votes (1.71%)
Bridgeport mayor
- Zeke Martinez, 89 votes (45.18%)
- Janet Conklin, 72 votes (36.55%)
- Matthew Schuh, 35 votes (17.77%)
- Write-in, 1 vote (0.51%)
Waterville mayor
- Jill Thompson, 149 votes (35.56%)
- Loyd Smith, 124 votes (29.59%)
- Charles Driver, 123 votes (29.36%)
- JD Greening, 18 votes (4.3%)
- Write-in, 5 votes (1.19%)
State
Representative, District 13
- Alex Ybarra, 16,406 votes (69.82%)
- Steve Verhey, 6,995 votes (29.77%)
- Write-in, 96 votes (0.41%)