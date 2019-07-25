July 25-- Jul. 25--EPHRATA -- Grant County PUD customers used less electricity than anticipated in the second quarter of 2019, meaning the utility was about six percent below its budget targets. Finances were a subject of discussion at the PUD commission meeting on Tuesday.
Utility data analyst Shaun Harrington said electrical usage was about 10.3 percent below the budget target, the result of lower demand among residential, irrigation and ag processing customers. Revenue for the second quarter was $48,541,189, about 6.1 percent below the budget forecast.
Revenue was above budget targets for industrial and "new large load" customers, which meant the PUD missed the budget target by less than anticipated. The revenue report also included revenue from the "emerging industries" class, which was implemented April 1.
Harrington said the weather was the most critical factor -- not cold enough to require turning on the furnace, and not warm enough to require the air conditioner. Temperate weather also had an impact on irrigation schedules. Irrigation made up more than half the shortfall from the projection, Harrington said.
In other business, power delivery manager Jeff Grizzel reported that PUD employees are working on a review of the entire electrical system, with the goal of finishing by the end of 2019.
Parts of the system are getting older, he said, and the study will determine what needs to be upgraded, and what demands would be placed on the system if different pieces failed. Commissioner Nelson Cox asked if aging transformers would be replaced with equipment of the same size, or upgraded. Grizzel said it would depend on the circumstances.
Grizzel also reported on the quarterly reliability results. Utility district officials set a goal of providing power 98.985 percent of the time, and missed it all three months, he said. The goal for the duration of an outage was 110 minutes, and the PUD missed that too.
Grizzel said the statistics reflected a major fire near Beverly, which cut power for more than 15 hours to some customers. A car hit a power pole in Ephrata, which resulted in an outage of about 10 hours. A thunderstorm cut power to some customers near Moses Lake for more than five hours.
Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at education@columbiabasinherald.com.