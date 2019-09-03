Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--For the past couple years, actress Ellen Travolta has invited the community to do more than attend and watch her Christmas show at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. She's asked people to help create it.
The 2019 Christmas show will be no different. In 2017, community members shared Christmas memories. In 2018, it was toy stories. This year, Travolta is asking for tales of Christmas miracles.
Stories can be happy, sad, poignant or silly, and they can center on reunions, births, homecomings or other miraculous turns of event. The stories selected will be read during the show by Ellen Travolta, Margaret Travolta and Molly Allen.
Submissions will be accepted now through Oct. 4 via email at xmasmiracles@cdaresort.com, in person at the Coeur d'Alene Resort concierge desk, 115 S. Second St., or by mail to the Christmas Show, ATTN: Ellen Travolta, P.O. Box 7200, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814.
Winners will be notified by Oct. 31 and receive two tickets to a show.
The Christmas show will run from Nov. 29-Dec. 22 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort's Shore Room. Tickets are $27.50 and go on sale Oct. 14 online at cdachristmas.com.