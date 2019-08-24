Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--A physical education teacher at Ellsworth Elementary School, who is accused of molesting a now-former student at the school, was formally charged Friday in Clark County Superior Court.
Jerry M. Miller, 60, of Vancouver entered not-guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree child molestation, attempted first-degree child molestation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. His trial is set for Nov. 4.
Miller has worked for Evergreen Public Schools since 1986, district spokeswoman Gail Spolar previously told The Columbian.
"Evergreen Public Schools is continuing to work with law enforcement and have placed Jerry Miller on administrative leave," Spolar said in an email Friday. "Mr. Miller will not be back in the classroom when school begins on Tuesday, Aug. 27."
A Vancouver police detective received a report June 11 from Child Protective Services stating Miller had inappropriately touched a female student multiple times at the school, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The girl, now 13 and no longer a student at the school, told investigators that at least one incident occurred when she was in fifth grade. She reported Miller came up behind her and grabbed her "chest area" while she was practicing on a pogo stick before class in the gym. She described feeling "uncomfortable" and "confused," the affidavit says.