CLEVELAND _ The White Sox snapped their seven-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.
James McCann and Eloy Jimenez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth as the Sox rallied Tuesday for a 6-5 win against the Indians in front of 17,397 at Progressive Field.
The Indians took a 5-2 lead on a three-run homer by Roberto Perez in the seventh. McCann responded with a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth to tie the game. Jimenez followed with a home run to right-center. It was his second homer of the game and the 24th of his rookie season.
Jimenez went 3-for-4 with the two home runs, a double and three RBIs. His second-inning double against Mike Clevinger tied the game at 1. His solo homer off Clevinger in the seventh tied it at 2.
Sox starter Dylan Cease pitched well but didn't factor in the decision. He allowed four runs on four hits and had a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, bouncing back from a rough outing Thursday against the Twins.
Cease had allowed eight runs on 10 hits in two-plus innings against the Twins. He was sharp throughout most of Tuesday's game. He struck out the first two batters in the seventh, but then walked two batters. The Sox went to Evan Marshall, and Perez hit a 2-0 changeup over the left-field wall for his 22nd homer of the season.
McCann hit a first-pitch slider by Carlos Carrasco over the wall in left-center to tie the game. Jimenez homered on a 1-2 fastball to put the Sox ahead. Carrasco was making his first home appearance since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, and he received a nice ovation from the crowd.
Jimenez is the third Sox rookie to have four multiple-homer games in a season, joining Jose Abreu (2014) and Zeke Bonura (1934).
Alex Colome pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.
