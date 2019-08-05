Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--YAKIMA, Wash. -- A free public event set for Aug. 17 will provide information on topics ranging from eating healthy to survival skills.
The Emergency Preparedness Fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the State Fair Room of the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima. Admission and parking are free. It is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
It will feature 25 presentations by experts on various subjects. Those attending may speak one-on-one with experts and get more information on the highlighted topics, which will include eating healthy, gardening, security online and at home, medical emergencies and good health practices.
Other topics will include finances, end of life issues such as hospice and funeral services, educational and military service opportunities and survival skills, food storage and preservation.
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.