This article is the seventh in a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
This year’s Waterville Days, which had been planned for July 10-11, has been canceled.
Waterville Elementary School Principal Tayn Kendrick and Orondo School Principal Lance Young dunked each other with buckets of ice water on April 24.
NCW — The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $15,927 in its second round of Helping Hands Grants to nonprofits struggling with the effects of COVID-19.
A face mask placed on the dowser statue in front of the Douglas County Museum early last week took Museum Director Lori Leming by surprise.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Farmer’s Market will open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the west parking lot of Pybus Public Market.
MANSFIELD — Foster Creek Conservation District will hold a regular Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A K-9 trained to detect cadavers was crucial in speeding the search for a body in the rubble of Kopey’s Garage, which burned down April 16.
Waterville will ask for an additional $100,000 from the Public Works Board in order to pay for two manholes and an extension of the sewer project on Chelan Avenue from Birch Street to Walnut Street.
Arlen Rankin said he’s always been a teacher, no matter what job he was doing.
Did you know that the building that now houses Waterville Family Foods used to be a hardware emporium and harness shop and that the city pool has existed in some form since 1928?
Joyce Huber had everyone stepping, marching, twisting and turning every which way, loosening tight muscles and strengthening their balance, all to the beat of some fast-paced oldies music.
Our Past
The following excerpts come from an editorial published in the May 12, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. They give us a peek into Waterville during the Great Depression. According to the writer there was a lot to be proud of. Read more
This article from the April 14, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press depicts a plan for a lively county-wide school competition, including track and field, “declamation” or speech, penmanship and spelling. Read more
This article from the May 12, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press describes a tragic fire on the Orondo ferry. According to a post on the Wenatchee World Facebook page from June 28, 2018, there were several ferries that operated across the Columbia River under the name of “Orondo fe… Read more
This article from the April 14, 1983, edition of the Waterville Empire Press expresses some of the difficulties of a rural clinic in an age when people don’t think twice about taking a 45-minute trip to the nearest city. We can all be glad that Waterville Clinic is still an integral part of … Read more
NCW — Four Douglas County students have earned entry to the NCW Regional Spelling Bee organized by the Washington Apple Education Foundation.
NCW — High school students can enter the Washington Apple Education Foundation’s annual “Year of the Apple” art contest.
Waterville's menu for March 16-19
Mansfield School celebrated Dr. Seuss and Literacy Week with a variety of daily activities designed to stimulate a sense of fun, wonder and whimsy.
