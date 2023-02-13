MOSES LAKE — A loss Feb. 9 wouldn’t eliminate the chance of making State for either Waterville-Mansfield or Pateros girls basketball. A win, however, would put them in the District Championship.
Twice this season these teams have met, and each time the Shockers have won. The first game by 27, and the second, just last week, by a much narrower margin of seven points.
The Shockers, however, brought their best to the third matchup, winning 51-26.
Each team was off of recent blowout victories, but only the eighth in state Shockers were on a six-game winning streak. Pateros, ranked 15th in state, has been right behind the Shockers all season.
The way the games against each other were trending this season, neither side could afford to take the other lightly. A loss still had a chance at State through two loser-out play-in games, but that’s only the contingency plan. The Shockers were just too much.
Holly Finkbeiner led the Shockers with 13 points. Jimena Garcia and Jasmine Garcia were close behind with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Waterville-Mansfield had an overall record of 18-4 as of Feb. 10; Pateros had a record of 15-7.
