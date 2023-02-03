WATERVILLE — Just off of a narrow and rare league loss to Moses Lake Christian, who is ranked second in the state and first in the league, Waterville-Mansfield girls basketball was looking to snap back with a win on Jan. 24.
After a dominant performance against Entiat, the team proved it had, winning 70-24.
The Shockers were ranked 10th in the state, but held third place in the league just under Pateros. This win rivaled that ranking.
Entiat earned its fifth-place ranking with a league record of 3-5. Despite this loss, the Tigers had an impressive run over just 11 days, winning three out of five games.
Waterville-Mansfield’s record improved to 4-2 in the league.
Waterville-Mansfield boys fall to Entiat
WATERVILLE — Entiat and Waterville-Mansfield boys basketball were battling for third in the league. The Shockers maintained a solid league record at 4-2. The only problem was Entiat had just as strong of a season.
Entiat won 45-32 to hold on to the third place standing on Jan. 24.
Entiat was fresh off a three-point loss to Manson that broke a three-game win streak. Waterville-Mansfield had a few tough teams in a row and were looking to break its losing streak when it hosted the Tigers.
“We really needed to win this win,” Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Joel Barnes said.
The first quarter was close. Entiat tried a half-court trap that the Shockers broke with little trouble. The Tigers only led by three at the end of the quarter 10-7.
But the discrepancies started to climb. By halftime, Entiat led 23-13.
“We did a good job of creating shots. We just couldn’t finish,” Barnes said. “We had a good shot selection.”
Entiat, on the other hand, pushed the ball up the court and shot well from the field. Several different Tigers contributed offensively, which made them difficult to defend.
Waterville-Mansfield made a run in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Marshall Mires led the Shockers with 13 points. Max Murison followed with six, and Abe Diaz with four.
“I love this group. They don’t quit,” Barnes said. “They’re ready to get back to practice and work. We need to win our next few games to finish in that fourth spot.”
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
