SPOKANE — What makes a loss in the State 1B Girls Basketball Tournament more difficult is one similar to how last year ended.
Last year, Mossyrock ended Waterville-Mansfield’s run early in the Round of 12. This year, the Shockers made it one round further, and while Mossyrock didn’t completely end the Shockers’ season, it dealt the team a tough blow nonetheless.
It was the quarterfinals and the only path to the semis was a win. Mossyrock squashed the Shockers' hopes of finishing in the top three spots March 2 with a sizeable win, 61-24.
Most losses for the Shockers this season have been close, but of the few losses they have added to its record, Mossyrock was one of the toughest.
The Shockers had a shot at taking fourth. A win Friday over third-seeded Colton would get them to that game, but a loss would end their season.
March 3, the Shockers were faced with potentially season-ending consequences, but the team hardly flinched. It torched Colton to advance, nearly doubling the offense to extend their season, 50-26.
The Shockers advanced to its last game of the State Tournament. A chance to take fourth place. A win would get them there, but a loss would drop them to sixth.
Their opponent was Oakesdale, a seventh-seeded team that lost to first-seed Neah Bay by 15 points, but more recently, they beat Odessa by eight.
The Shockers lost to Neah Bay by eight in the opening round of State, but their dominant win over Colton would no doubt serve them well.
However, Waterville-Mansfield lost to Oakesdale at the Spokane Arena March 4, 28-55.
