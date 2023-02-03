WILSON CREEK — Both Waterville-Mansfield and Wilson Creek boys basketball came into the game Jan. 31 off recent wins.
Only the Shockers made it two in a row, posting its second-highest score as of Feb. 1: 65-28.
The last time the Shockers played Wilson Creek, it won by 16. But every win was crucial at this point in the season. The Shockers held a precarious fourth place in the league, and Wilson Creek held sixth.
“We put it together really well tonight,” Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Joel Barnes said. “Our defense was jumping passes, rotating, and our shots went in. It was just what we needed in the final stretch.”
Marshall Mires led the Shockers with 19 points. Preston Mulanax proved the spark off the bench with 13 points followed by Max Murison who also added 13.
“It was a lot of unselfish play,” Barnes said.
Waterville-Mansfield was 6-3 in league play, while Wilson Creek was 4-9.
Waterville-Mansfield girls basketball was hoping to make it a four-game win streak when it traveled to Wilson Creek Tuesday night, and the Shockers didn’t disappoint. The team won by nearly 40 points, posting one of its top three-point totals of the season 66-27.
The Shockers were sitting second in the league and ninth in the state. Wilson Creek was fourth in the league.
Waterville-Mansfield improved to 6-2 in league play and Wilson Creek was 4-4.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
