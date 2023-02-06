PATEROS — Waterville-Mansfield and Pateros girls basketball teams were battling it out for second place Friday night, both showing how competitive the top tier of the 1B league can be. Ultimately, second place was won outright by the Shockers in its last regular season game 50-43.
“Tonight was a real test,” Waterville-Mansfield coach Kieth Finkbeiner said.
The Shockers beat Pateros earlier this year by 27 points, but the Billygoats have grown quite a bit. What makes it all the harder is that whenever you step on Pateros’ court you know you have your work cut out for you.
“Pateros is a tough place to play,” Finkbeiner said. “It was packed, and Senior Night.”
The team managed by carrying a steady tempo, and pivoting into other offensive opportunities, while Pateros routinely made it tough on defense, taking away the Shockers’ typical scoring threats.
“We had eight girls play, and eight girls score tonight,” Finkbeiner said. “It was a good team effort.”
Tiera Miller led the Shockers with 13 points, and Holly Finkbeiner followed with 12.
Waterville-Mansfield’s regular season record was 7-2 as of Friday.
Pateros finishes the regular season 6-3.
The first round of Districts began for Waterville-Mansfield at home Tuesday.
Waterville-Mansfield and Pateros boys basketball met on the court for the second time this season. And though the Shockers beat Pateros at home by 11 three weeks ago, Friday night was a nail-biter.
It came down to the final seconds, but the Shockers pulled through, winning 45-43.
“My heart is still beating,” Waterville-Mansfield head coach Joel Barnes said after the game ended.
It was a close game the whole way through. The Shockers would shoot up to a six-point lead, but Pateros would rally, and catch up. By the end of the first quarter, the Shockers had a narrow lead. Little change by halftime.
The Shockers had to focus on neutralizing Pateros’ shooter. They did. But others would step up, and fill the void. The Shockers' defense was also suffocating, packing in the key with a tight zone defense.
“We had a tough shooting night,” Barnes said. “Everyone had to step up, and start driving to the hoop.”
It did, but not just on the offensive end. It held a team that likes to shoot the ball to just 43 points.
Marshall Mires led the Shockers with 12 points. Max Murison followed with nine, and Preston Mulanax finished with eight.
“We went from a four-win season last year to six,” Barnes said. “They dug deep and didn’t give up. I’m so proud of these guys.”
Waterville-Mansfield finished the regular season 6-3 as of Friday. Pateros finished 3-6.
