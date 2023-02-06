PATEROS — Waterville-Mansfield and Pateros girls basketball teams were battling it out for second place Friday night, both showing how competitive the top tier of the 1B league can be. Ultimately, second place was won outright by the Shockers in its last regular season game 50-43.

“Tonight was a real test,” Waterville-Mansfield coach Kieth Finkbeiner said.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?