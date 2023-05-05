WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council recently approved its final 2023 budget of about $5.5 million — a 5% increase over the 2022 estimated budget of about $5.2 million.
The 2023 total, approved Nov. 21, comes from a list of estimated revenues and expenditures, including the general fund, the special revenue fund, the capital project funds, the proprietary and enterprise funds and the agency funds.
General fund
The general fund comprises the current expense, the citywide cumulative reserve and the new American Rescue Plan funds, according to the council’s 2023 budget packet.
“The 001 Current Expense fund is the chief operating of a state or government, and is funded in greatest part by taxes,” according to the budget packet. “Such taxes are derived from property, sales, gambling, liquor profits, and city assistance.”
The current expense fund supports the following departments and services: mayor and council, clerk/treasurer, non-departmental, legal services, police, fire, animal and pest control, planning and building, community, personnel, code enforcement and library.
The budget for the expense fund in 2023 is $628,583, up 17.6% from 2022.
The main changes to the current expense fund include a 3% cost increase for animal control services for a total of $13,250, an increase to $26,000 for legal services, an annual 3% Consumer Price Index increase for law enforcement services of $102,800, as well as a new building inspector salary of $13,000 and expenses to purchase the Kopey’s Cafe building to rehome the library.
The citywide cumulative reserve fund was created in 2004 as a revenue stabilization fund for future municipal operations within current expense, city street and park/pool funds, according to the budget packet.
The budget for the citywide cumulative reserve fund in 2023 is $470,800, up 0.07% from 2022.
The American Rescue Plan Act was established in 2021 when Waterville was awarded a grant of $338,771 from the U.S. Treasury through the state Office of Financial Management, based on population and 2019 gross revenues within the town.
These funds may be used as revenue replacement for the provision of government services, COVID-19 expenditures, premium pay for essential workers and investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
So far, the town has used $155,261 of these funds to purchase new auto-read water meters, some training workshops and a new thermal cover for the swimming pool.
The budget for the remaining funds in 2023 is $150,000, and will be used on new meters, tablet and radio antenna needed for the meter reads and any other expenses. Any money left over must be expended by 2024.
Overall, the American Rescue Plan Act fund decreased 55.7% in 2023 from 2022.
Special revenue fund
This fund includes the city street and park and pool budgets, which are also funded by taxes. These funds differ from the general fund, as they are set aside for a specific purpose.
The town receives money from the Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6050, which was passed in 2005 by the state Legislature, according to the budget packet. It provides a more permanent solution to offset the loss of equalization taxes.
Waterville received $36,611 in 2020 and $48,471 in 2021. The town is projected to receive $32,000 in quarterly distributions for 2022, according to the budget packet. The 2023 special fund budget will increase to $36,000 to distribute among current expenses, city street and park/pool funds.
The city street fund budget for 2023 is $282,627, a 3.1% increase from 2022. This increase comes from the town no longer receiving “local vehicle license fees,” and the new gas tax.
The park and pool fund budget for 2023 is $233,715, a 12.8% increase from 2022.
“Waterville residents approved a ballot measure for a permanent levy lid lift of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation at the November 2011 General Election,” according to the budget packet. “Per Ordinance 2021-842, the Town requested ad valorem tax of 1% over the 2022 regular levy, and submitted a levy certification to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office for $211,996 to be collected in 2023. The levy lid lift for the swim pool could yield as much as $58,087 in 2023.”
Capital project funds
Capital project funds cover the capital improvement reserve, and account for costs relating to construction of major capital facilities and capital improvements, according to the budget packet.
The main revenue sources for the capital improvement reserve fund are investment interest and the Real Estate Excise Tax (REET).
The main change to this fund is the $150,000 budgeted for the purchase of the new library, as well as a purchase of a new mini-excavator.
The total budget for the capital improvement reserve fund is $328,000, down 18.8% from 2022.
Proprietary and enterprise funds
The proprietary and enterprise funds are funds “that are normally financed and operated in a manner similar to private business enterprises,” according to the budget packet.
These funds include funds relating to water and sewer payments and the garbage fund.
Some of the budgeted items include annual payments to pay off projects like the 1993 water construction project and the the construction of Well No. 9 in 2009.
The budget for the water and sewer fund for 2023 is $2.4 million, up 14.7% from 2022 due to an increase in funding from the state and federal agencies and increased sewer rates.
The water and sewer cumulative reserve fund budget for 2023 is $422,000, up 9.7% from 2022 due to the anticipated continuation of monthly transfers from the water and sewer fund, according to the budget packet.
The garbage fund for 2023 is $322,100, up 16.4% from 2022 as a result of passing monthly fuel surcharges onto the customer and increasing garbage rates, according to the budget packet.
Agency funds
The agency funds include the mosquito abatement and Waterville Community Funds.
The Waterville Mosquito Control District Board held its annual meeting Nov. 9, and approved a $5,000 budget for 2023. It also passed a one-year tax levy to replenish this fund, authorizing the district to collect $0.25 per $1,000 of property valuation within the district in 2023, according to the budget packet.
Tax distributions are estimated at $29,043. To date, the town has received $23,983 of tax distributions from the 2022 tax levy.
The total budget for the mosquito abatement fund in 2023 is $20,000.