Karen Larsen photo Waterville Town Hall has a bright, new sign. (copy)
Buy Now

The Town Hall sign on Locust Street in Waterville.

 File photo

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council recently approved its final 2023 budget of about $5.5 million — a 5% increase over the 2022 estimated budget of about $5.2 million.

The 2023 total, approved Nov. 21, comes from a list of estimated revenues and expenditures, including the general fund, the special revenue fund, the capital project funds, the proprietary and enterprise funds and the agency funds.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?