WATERVILLE — Waterville hosted a crafters market, car show, and pancake feed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all the downtown businesses open.
“How wonderful is this?” Katie Oberweiser, market manager, said. “Everyone is walking around and socializing. You couldn’t ask for a better day.”
Thirty-five vendors sold their goods at the market.
Many visitors to the market enjoyed a free pancake breakfast served by the Douglas County Fire District 1 Volunteer Association, while accepting donations.
“Serving a lot of pancakes,” said DCFD1 Lt. Adam Brown. “A lot of support from the car guys and vendors.”
“All (car show participants) went over for pancakes and sausage,” said Nevin Schmidt, president of the Waterville Rollers Car Club.
Bob Carpenter, a car enthusiast from Ephrata, brought his 1937 GMC truck. Carpenter has owned the truck since 1976 and restored it three times.
“Lots of nice cars; some I’ve never seen before,” Carpenter said.
The car show featured 70 vehicles. Three were singled out for awards:
Best of Show: Alan Woody with a 1956 Bel Air
People's Choice: Ron Bossman with a 1953 MG TD
Mayor's Choice: Greg Hoffman with a 1957 Fairlane
Robert and Raven Pogue, business owners of Pogue’s Creations, sold metallic critters to market attendees. The couple started welding their creations after visiting a garage sale. Raven Pogue brought a damaged metal bird home, and Robert repaired it.
“Still have that bird,” Robert Pogue said.
The market is growing little by little, Pogue added.
Melanie Bond, the business owner of Goatsbeard Cookie Co., sold cookies. Bond, a new Watervillian, moved from Spokane to stay closer to her family and makes the cookies in her home.
Dan Riggers, business owner of D.R. Creations, based in Wenatchee, sold finished ceramics, from housewares to holiday ceramics.
“I am glad that they do this,” Riggers said. “It brings together the community, which is great considering how things are going in this age.”
The July 8 market was the first of three for the summer. The other two markets are scheduled for Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next markets will have more seasonal produce, according to Oberweiser.
