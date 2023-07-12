WATERVILLE — Waterville hosted a crafters market, car show, and pancake feed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all the downtown businesses open.

“How wonderful is this?” Katie Oberweiser, market manager, said. “Everyone is walking around and socializing. You couldn’t ask for a better day.”



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?