Saber.jpg

Capt. David Stanway's saber is pictured. Stanway fought in the Civil War from 1861 until he was seriously injured in the Battle of the Wilderness in 1864, when he was discharged.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

My interest in the American Civil War began at age 5. An elderly neighbor walked two blocks to my Dad’s gas station, where he rested before heading home. His principal occupation at that time consisted in teasing boys. He poked at my feet with his cane to make me dance, then asked if I could do this — But “this” was popping out his glass eye and putting it back in every way except the correct way.

The girls screeched “ew” and ran. I was enthralled. He was a centenarian who lost that eye as a 10-year-old drummer boy at Gettysburg. And I wanted to be a drummer boy in the worst way.



