My interest in the American Civil War began at age 5. An elderly neighbor walked two blocks to my Dad’s gas station, where he rested before heading home. His principal occupation at that time consisted in teasing boys. He poked at my feet with his cane to make me dance, then asked if I could do this — But “this” was popping out his glass eye and putting it back in every way except the correct way.
The girls screeched “ew” and ran. I was enthralled. He was a centenarian who lost that eye as a 10-year-old drummer boy at Gettysburg. And I wanted to be a drummer boy in the worst way.
As a tweener, I read all the weekly centennial articles in the Sunday paper. As a senior adult, I collected thousands of battle reenactment pictures and numerous clothing articles commemorating the participation of 2nd Cavalry Regiment in the sesquicentennial. And my coup de foudre came when I taught a seminar in Gettysburg when the movie, “Gettysburg,” was filmed. The film included the 1993 reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg.
This week provided me with another American Civil War milestone. The Douglas County Museum received a typed copy of the 140-year-old personal diary of Capt. David Stanway, written in 1863 and 1864. The original manuscript will arrive at a later date.
Stanway was born in England in 1838. He came to the United States at 21 and enlisted in the 1st Michigan Infantry Regiment as a private in Company A four years later. He was promoted to first sergeant at the Battle of Gaines' Mill on June 27, 1862. This was the third of the seven-day battles against Gen. Robert E. Lee along the Chickahominy River in Hanover County, Virginia.
Stanway was promoted to second lieutenant at the Second Battle of Bull Run on Aug. 30, 1862, in Prince William County, Virginia. His promotion to first lieutenant came at the Battle of Chancellorsville, May 6, 1863.
After being wounded in the leg at Fredericksburg, Virginia, Stanway became captain of Company G on April 19, 1864. Less than a month later, during the Battle of the Wilderness, he was permanently disabled when wounded in the arm.
Stanway’s rise from private to captain over a four-year period represents a snapshot in time of battle losses taken by the Army of the Potomac. In his journal, Stanway mentions not only the army’s movements, but its losses, and the large numbers of prisoners taken.
More powerful is his humble prayer on Dec. 31, 1863. As a first lieutenant, Stanway asks if 1863 was a success or a failure and for forgiveness for his failures. His prayer ends with a declaration of trust. On Jan. 1, 1864, he ends his notes by stating that he commands 40 men with four Enfield rifles, one bay horse, and himself. It is important to note the Enfield was an English-manufactured .577-caliber musket with rifling. This, in contrast to the .58-caliber U.S.-manufactured Springfield muskets carried by large numbers of Union Army soldiers.
Stanway noted the widows to whom he wrote and ended his notes for the week with quotes from scripture. He read voluminously from Shakespeare, newspapers, and things like Harper's Magazine, as well as Matthew Poole’s commentaries; from John Ruskin, Charles O’Malley, and the Bible.
He married Maria Peach on July 5, 1864. His twin daughters, Eva and Minnie Stanway homesteaded in Douglas County.
Eva married A.E. Case, founder and president of the Douglas County Bank. His saber is on display at the Douglas County Museum.
