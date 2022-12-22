Highway 2

This photo shows a dozer working on Highway 2 in Douglas County sometime in the 1940s or early '50s.

.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

Waterville residents may think of Highway 2 as a part of a lifeline, from east and west. It is the piece of the U.S. highway system and also referred to as Sunset Highway.

The longest and steepest grade in the area is Pine Canyon. It runs at the maximum U.S. highway grade of 6% for 6 miles. The 30 curves on a slick and snowy day will do a good job of scaring a driver.



