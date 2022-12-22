Waterville residents may think of Highway 2 as a part of a lifeline, from east and west. It is the piece of the U.S. highway system and also referred to as Sunset Highway.
The longest and steepest grade in the area is Pine Canyon. It runs at the maximum U.S. highway grade of 6% for 6 miles. The 30 curves on a slick and snowy day will do a good job of scaring a driver.
Underneath personal experiences lies a secret. Except for the marker sign at the Douglas County Museum, a person might be unaware that U.S. Highway 2 is part of the Yellowstone Trail Association (YTA) highway system. Way back on May 14, 1925, the Big Bend Empire told about how the executive committee of the YTA investigated the Sunset Highway and made it part of the Yellowstone Trail.
This section of the trail went from Spokane to a few miles east of Cle Elum. Formerly, the trail went south through Walla Walla, Yakima, and Ellensburg to get to the Pacific Ocean. The traffic count on the Yellowstone Trail at Spokane indicated two-thirds of the tourists followed the trail south to Walla Walla. Changing the route to follow the more direct route on Sunset Highway represented the most significant advancement in the Yellowstone Trail system.
At that time, the YTA had the eye of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the association recommended Spokane to Cle Elum for paving first. Yes, before 1925, most cars traveled dirt roads, and when wet, they became slime.
So, wait! We need to back up a little. What on earth is the Yellowstone Trail Association and why did it have so much voice? Well, before 1912, long distance travel meant taking a train. That changed with the introduction of the automobile. Small town businessmen in South Dakota formed the Yellowstone Trail Association (YTA) to get out of the mud and pressure local, state, and eventually the federal government to build good, long distance roads. The association developed and published its plan for a transcontinental highway that allowed tourists to travel from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.
Maps did not exist, so the YTA wrote guidebooks and communities along the trail marked the trail with rocks painted yellow. That influence and drive pressured Yellowstone National Park into opening the park to automobile traffic.
The trail made it to Chicago in 1915 and to Boston in 1919, and the rocks were replaced by yellow and black signs. By 1930, the YTA created free campgrounds, travel bureaus, and maps. The marker signs put up by the YTA have long since disappeared, but the Yellowstone Trail became the premier tourist route early in automobile travel.
In 1925, a person could obtain a 24-by-36-inch folded map with booklets and strip maps and travel to Yellowstone National Park with curiosities everywhere. The trail was littered with coffee pot-shaped cafés, billboards, full-service gas stations, motels (motor-hotels), with signs that claimed Duncan Hines or Betty Crocker slept there. Then came the Burma-Shave slogans, and the number of miles to Wall Drug appeared everywhere. Much of Interstate 90 now follows the Yellowstone Trail.
