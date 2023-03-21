Free food distribution Friday
The 2nd Harvest Mobile Market will be at the Wenatchee School District, 200 E. Birch St., Waterville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Food will go to up to 250 families, or while supplies last, at the drive-through event.
No appointment or documentation is required for the food, which is partially funded by USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. For more information, visit 2-harvest.org.
The Women's Service League of North Central Washington will give away prom dresses Saturday and Sunday at the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
The event is free, but student IDs are required for admission from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Women's Service League of NCW collects new and gently used prom dresses, shoes, accessories, and donations throughout the year for the annual prom event. Volunteers help pick out a dress for free. Accessories and other items will be raffled off to complete the prom look.
For more information, visit wslncw.org.
The South Douglas Conservation District will host the NCW Regional Envirothon on April 27 at the Badger Mountain Ski Area.
High school students from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Stevens, and Grant counties will be tested on wildlife, forestry, soils, water and this year’s current topic — adapting to a changing climate. To get involved, call (509) 745-9160.
"It is a good way to get outside and enjoying the kids and learning," an SDCD newsletter stated.
The South Douglas Conservation District's Spring Chipping Day is May 23. Residents in southern Douglas County can call for an appointment by May 1.
The district may chip from Waterville to Badger Mountain to Rock Island for the program designed to promote fuels reduction to lessen fire danger in both rural and urban areas.
People can check the website, southdouglascd.org to see how piles should look. No black locust or thorny plants are permitted. For more information, call (509) 745-9160.
