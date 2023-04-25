Cemetery district seeks commissioner
Douglas County Cemetery District 2's office in Waterville, is seeking a commissioner to fill Position 3 on the three-member board.
Applicants needs to reside within the cemetery district and can ssk the Douglas County Auditor’s Office for the district's boundaries. Applicants also must be a registered voter in the district. Commissioners meet once a month.
For more information or to apply, email watervillecemetery@hotmail.com.
Association, car club have upcoming events
The Waterville Main Street Association has several upcoming events. Those are:
- Third annual Waterville Community Garage Sale, May 20. Contact Cathy Clark at (509) 731-3138 (voice/text) to be included on the map or for more information.
- Farmers/Crafters Markets, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9 at Pioneer Park. Features vendors offering homegrown/homemade items and nonprofits sharing information. Contact Katie Oberweiser, market manager, at (509) 881-1077 for more information.
Additionally, the Waterville Rollers Car Club will have its annual car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8.
P.E.O. chapter updates phone directory
Chapter Z P.E.O. is updating the Waterville phone directory. Those who want a personal or business telephone number and post office box listed in the local directory, can call or text Phyllis Browning at (509) 670-4421 or Susan Mittelstaedt at (509) 630-5149. A sign-up sheet is also at Waterville Town Hall, 104 E. Locust St. The deadline is April 30.
Those with a current listing that is incorrect can call or text. If a current listing is correct, there is no need to call.
The directory will be published in early summer, with copies at town hall, from any member of Chapter Z P.E.O., or by calling/texting Browning. No prices are set yet, according to Browning.
Proceeds from the directory support P.E.O. projects, which include a local Waterville High School scholarship, continuing education grants, Star Scholarship, Cottey College and numerous other educational projects for women.
Spring Chipping Day planned
The South Douglas Conservation District's Spring Chipping Day is May 23. Residents in southern Douglas County can call for an appointment by May 1.
The district may chip from Waterville to Badger Mountain to Rock Island for the program designed to promote fuels reduction to lessen fire danger in both rural and urban areas.
People can check the website, southdouglascd.org to see how piles should look. No black locust or thorny plants are permitted. For more information, call (509) 745-9160.