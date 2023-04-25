Cemetery district seeks commissioner

Douglas County Cemetery District 2's office in Waterville, is seeking a commissioner to fill Position 3 on the three-member board.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?