South Douglas Conservation District meeting open to public
The South Douglas Conservation District will meet at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Douglas County Fire District 1 station, 107 N. Chelan St., Waterville. This meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call (509) 745-9160.
Students to compete in NCW Envirothon
The South Douglas Conservation District will host the NCW Regional Envirothon on April 27 at the Badger Mountain Ski Area.
High school students from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Stevens, and Grant counties will be tested on wildlife, forestry, soils, water and this year’s current topic — adapting to a changing climate. To get involved, call (509) 745-9160.
"It is a good way to get outside and enjoying the kids and learning," an SDCD newsletter stated.
Spring Chipping Day planned
The South Douglas Conservation District's Spring Chipping Day is May 23. Residents in southern Douglas County can call for an appointment by May 1.
The district may chip from Waterville to Badger Mountain to Rock Island for the program designed to promote fuels reduction to lessen fire danger in both rural and urban areas.
People can check the website, southdouglascd.org to see how piles should look. No black locust or thorny plants are permitted. For more information, call (509) 745-9160.
