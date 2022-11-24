WATERVILLE — One might argue that the Christmas season begins in Waterville with the Christmas Bazaar, held at the Federated Church in one form or another for more than 40 years.
The event was only suspended during the pandemic.
Originally a church event organized by the Federated Church Guild, it is now more of a community event at 224 W. Ash St., Waterville.
The bazaar is currently sponsored by the church ladies who sell cookies at the “Cookie Bar,” while soup to go and lunch is provided in the “Christmas Cafe.” The rest of the vendors are people from the community, “which benefits the community by giving everyone an opportunity to sell their crafts and products to earn some extra money,” said Shirley Daling, event organizer.
The vendor room, which houses around eighteen tables, is usually full every year. There are no big changes planned for the bazaar this year, but a handmade quilt will be up for raffle.
The Federated Church's Christmas Bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec.3. Cookies, soup and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
