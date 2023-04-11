Chapter Z P.E.O. is updating the Waterville phone directory. Those who want a personal or business telephone number and post office box listed in the local directory, can call or text Phyllis Browning at (509) 670-4421 or Susan Mittelstaedt at (509) 630-5149. A sign-up sheet is also at Waterville Town Hall, 104 E. Locust St. The deadline is April 30.
Those with a current listing that is incorrect can call or text. If a current listing is correct, there is no need to call.
The directory will be published in early summer, with copies at town hall, from any member of Chapter Z P.E.O., or by calling/texting Browning. No prices are set yet, according to Browning.
Proceeds from the directory support P.E.O. projects, which include a local Waterville High School scholarship, continuing education grants, Star Scholarship, Cottey College and numerous other educational projects for women.
Bridgeport City Council member earns statewide certificate
Bridgeport City Council member Matthew Schuh has received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), according to a March 30 release from the city.
The certificate recognizes city and town officials on accomplishing five core area trainings, including community planning and development; public sector resource management; effective local leadership; diversity, equity and inclusion; and roles, responsibilities and legal requirements, the release stated.
Schuh trained for more than 30 hours to get this certificate, according to the release.
Free chipping event for Bridgeport residents
Bridgeport will have a chipping event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at 1013 Jefferson Ave., according to a social media post.
The event is free for all city residents and is meant to help keep the community clean from wood debris, the post stated. All brush, wood and pruning clippings up to 6 inches in diameter are allowed in the city's wood chipper. For more information, call (509) 686-4041.
Students to compete in NCW Envirothon
The South Douglas Conservation District will host the NCW Regional Envirothon on April 27 at the Badger Mountain Ski Area.
High school students from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Stevens, and Grant counties will be tested on wildlife, forestry, soils, water and this year’s current topic — adapting to a changing climate. To get involved, call (509) 745-9160.
"It is a good way to get outside and enjoying the kids and learning," an SDCD newsletter stated.
Spring Chipping Day planned
The South Douglas Conservation District's Spring Chipping Day is May 23. Residents in southern Douglas County can call for an appointment by May 1.
The district may chip from Waterville to Badger Mountain to Rock Island for the program designed to promote fuels reduction to lessen fire danger in both rural and urban areas.
People can check the website, southdouglascd.org to see how piles should look. No black locust or thorny plants are permitted. For more information, call (509) 745-9160.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone