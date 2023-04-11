P.E.O. chapter updates phone directory

Chapter Z P.E.O. is updating the Waterville phone directory. Those who want a personal or business telephone number and post office box listed in the local directory, can call or text Phyllis Browning at (509) 670-4421 or Susan Mittelstaedt at (509) 630-5149. A sign-up sheet is also at Waterville Town Hall, 104 E. Locust St. The deadline is April 30.



