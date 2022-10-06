Conservation district board meeting

The Foster Creek Conservation District's regular board of supervisors meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mansfield Town Hall, 26 Main St., Mansfield. Please refer to FCCD’s website, www.fostercreekcd.org, for further details or updates. For more information or if remote access is needed, call contact Becca Hebron at (509)699-8344.



