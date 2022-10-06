The Foster Creek Conservation District's regular board of supervisors meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mansfield Town Hall, 26 Main St., Mansfield. Please refer to FCCD’s website, www.fostercreekcd.org, for further details or updates. For more information or if remote access is needed, call contact Becca Hebron at (509)699-8344.
Make A Difference Day
The Foster Creek Conservation District will have its Make A Difference Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Foster Creek Watershed.
The fifth annual native planting event is meant to help reestablish riparian vegetation throughout the watershed, some of which was destroyed by the 2020 Pearl Hill fire, according to a FCCD release.
The location is on the corner of Highway 17 and K Road Northeast, about 10 miles southeast of Bridgeport. Hot soup, coffee, and snacks will be provided. Bring a water container, weather appropriate working clothes, and gardening gloves.
South Douglas Conservation District meeting
The South Douglas Conservation District will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Douglas County Fire District 1 station, 107 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville.
This meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (509) 745-9160.
Ice Age Flood Institute chapter to discuss timing, rocks
The Wenatchee Valley Erratics, Ice Age Floods Institute’s next program will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.
Brent Cunderla, long-time Erratics’ president, will present “It’s all about the Timing, Topography and Rock Type.”
The meeting is in-person and online. Organizers request in-person attendees to wear a mask. To participate via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84812873290 and use passcode: erratics, webinar ID: 84812873290.
