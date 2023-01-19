Water conservancy board seeks commissioner
The three-member Douglas County Water Conservancy Board, which processes water right transfer applications in the county, is seeking a commissioner to fill a vacancy.
While no prior experience or educational background is required, all commissioners must receive 32 hours of training from the Department of Ecology before taking action on a water right transfer application. No definite training date exists yet in 2023.
This position is voluntary, with travel expenses reimbursed. Commissioners must be a resident of Douglas County. Douglas County commissioners will appoint the member.
The board meets at 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in Waterville.
For more information, contact Carol Cowling, Water Conservancy Clerk of the Board, at (509) 745-9160, or type “volunteer” in the search box on the Douglas County website.
Seventeen boards in Washington state were established in 1997 to assist the Department of Ecology with the backlog of water right change applications at a local level.
The South Douglas Conservation District will have an elected supervisor position open this year. The filing deadline is Feb. 12, 2023.
The five-member board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month, except in August. The position’s time commitment includes monthly board meetings, as well as community contact to identify resource needs and provide assistance, whether technical, financial or educational.
The supervisors set policy and direction for the district without compensation. They oversee conservation practices in southern Douglas County, promoting education and participation in protecting natural resources.
Currently, the district is involved in developing the Firewise program in Douglas County, Vets on the Farm, water quality projects, an annual plant sale and conducting a cost share program.
Those interested can call the office at (509) 745-9160 and visit southdouglascd.org for more information.
