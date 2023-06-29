Mariachi Noroeste will conduct a musical and cultural experience for all ages in Waterville's Pioneer Park. The audience will learn about the instruments and outfits, as well as hear traditional Mexican music. The performance will be in English and Spanish on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. Follow Mariachi Noroeste @mariachinoroeste.
Conservation district schedules meeting
South Douglas Conservation District will meet on Monday, July 10, at the fire station in Waterville at 7 p.m. This meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 745-9160.
Summer meals programs offered
Several north-central Washington school districts and organizations will offer free meals to children during the summer break. Among them, Eastmont School District will offer free meals at three schools: Clovis Point, from 11:35 a.m. to noon; Grant Elementary, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; and Eastmont Junior High noon to 12:30 p.m. The free meals must be eaten on site and are available for children 18 and younger.
Local nonprofit Small Miracles will offer free meals from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, June 26 to Aug. 3, in five cities, including these locations: Schooler Park, 5 Garden Ave., Rock Island; East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 9th St. NE; and Lee Elementary, 1455 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone