Mariachi Noroeste to come to Waterville

Mariachi Noroeste will conduct a musical and cultural experience for all ages in Waterville's Pioneer Park. The audience will learn about the instruments and outfits, as well as hear traditional Mexican music. The performance will be in English and Spanish on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. Follow Mariachi Noroeste @mariachinoroeste.



