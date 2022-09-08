The South Douglas Conservation District is hosting a free course from 12-4:45 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Local experts will talk about native birds, bluebirds, local bats, honey bees and pollinators.
Preregistration is encouraged. Call 509-745-9160 or go to the South Douglas Conservation District website.
Additionally, the Waterville Farm & Craft Market starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Pioneer Park.
Conservation district board meeting
The Foster Creek Conservation District will hold a regular board of supervisors meeting 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Mansfield Town Hall, 26 Main St., Mansfield. Please refer to FCCD’s website, www.fostercreekcd.org, for further details or updates. Contact Becca Hebron at 509-699-8344 for additional information or if remote access is required.
Library seeks teen council members
NCW Libraries is seeking teens to serve on its five-county Teen Library Council.
The Teen Library Council allows youth in grades 8-12 living in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties to meet other teens from across North Central Washington, share ideas and opinions, and directly impact the services the library offers for teens.
Teens will attend and participate in monthly meetings, help create content for the library’s website and social media, judge teen writing and art contests, identify needs in their communities and develop strategies for meeting those needs, and serve as ambassadors for the library.
