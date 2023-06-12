The next Community Garden Series event, by the Waterville Public Library, will be 9-11 a.m. June 17 at 225 W. Ash St. in Waterville. The speaker will be Emily Jeffreys, a wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who will talk about birds and bats.
Jeffreys is based in Wenatchee and works throughout Chelan and Douglas counties on various wildlife preservation efforts. There will be light refreshments served, but participants must bring their own beverage.
Waterville Writers Group continues
The first meeting of the Waterville Writers Group June 3 was facilitated by Arlen F. Rankin, a self published author, public speaker and minister. He said he grew up around words and his first writing experience was writing the alphabet on the living room wall as a child.
The meeting included outlining the course of the workshop, such as the basic steps in writing and learning to write with clarity, brevity and imaginative expression.
"I don't pretend to be an expert, but I can share what I can." Rankin said.
The Waterville Writers Group meets at 3 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Waterville Public Library, 103 W. Locust St.
Association, car club have upcoming events
The Waterville Main Street Association has several upcoming events. Those are:
Farmers/Crafters Markets, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9 at Pioneer Park. Features vendors offering homegrown/homemade items and nonprofits sharing information. Contact Katie Oberweiser, market manager, at (509) 881-1077 for more information.
Additionally, the Waterville Rollers Car Club will have its annual car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8.
