Community Garden Series meet about preservation

The next Community Garden Series event, by the Waterville Public Library, will be 9-11 a.m. June 17 at 225 W. Ash St. in Waterville. The speaker will be Emily Jeffreys, a wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who will talk about birds and bats.



