Waterville Food Bank

People wait to choose items from the Waterville Food Bank in Waterville.

WATERVILLE — The annual Young Life Food Drive, which happens every Halloween and benefits the Waterville Food Bank, was a resounding success this year, organizers said.

The Waterville youth who picked up the donations from porches around town on Halloween night did an excellent job, according to food dank director, Cathy Peirolo Williams. She also said she was thankful because the town of Waterville donated nearly 1,200 pounds of food for people in need.



