WATERVILLE — The annual Young Life Food Drive, which happens every Halloween and benefits the Waterville Food Bank, was a resounding success this year, organizers said.
The Waterville youth who picked up the donations from porches around town on Halloween night did an excellent job, according to food dank director, Cathy Peirolo Williams. She also said she was thankful because the town of Waterville donated nearly 1,200 pounds of food for people in need.
There will be another food drive near Christmas. The Waterville School District students compete to see who can donate the most food annually, as well. The food bank also takes year-round donations of food and toiletries.
The food bank benefits the local community, which includes Waterville and the surrounding area. Those who need food can bring a box or other receptacle to the food bank and use a provided cart to fill the box with the food of their choice.
The food bank is at 413 S. Central Ave. in Waterville. It’s open 2:30-4 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month.
