Kelly Karl, right, lulled 17 volunteers into a sleep-like trance during a show Saturday. Karl explained at the beginning of the show that all hypnosis is self-hypnosis, and promised not to turn anyone into zombies.
Diana Johnson, left, welcomes shoppers to her booth Saturday at the NCW Fair. Johnson owns her own leather-making business, Rustic Rose. She makes the goods out of her home in Wilbur, and attends fairs and markets most weekends.
WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington (NCW) Fair saw its 133rd year of thrilling rides, vendors, family shows, games and food.
Saturday was Kid’s Day, and the busiest in terms of events and entertainment at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Aug. 25-28, according to fair director Carolyn Morley.
The morning kicked off with the youth livestock sale at 10 a.m., where buyers had a chance to bid on animals that were judged the previous day.
Tanna Banana took the stage at 11 a.m., the first of three shows she would host on Saturday. The children's variety performer put on eight shows throughout the weekend, singing, dancing and telling stories while bringing kids on stage to play along.
Kelly Karl, a comedian and hypnotist, followed Tanna Banana at noon Saturday. Karl also had multiple shows throughout the weekend, in which she hypnotized volunteers while teaching the audience about hypnosis.
Karl hypnotized 17 people at her first show Saturday, after explaining to the audience that "all hypnosis is self-hypnosis" — meaning they could exit their trancelike state at any time. She also promised not to turn anyone into zombies.
“I went on stage!” said 5-year-old Ava Nees after Tana Banana’s show. Nees said she also enjoyed taking a photo with Spider Man, one of the characters walking the fairgrounds for Kid’s Day, and had plans to ride the ferris wheel.
Two siblings, 10-year-old Teagan Perri and 9-year-old Jase Perri, were also ready for some rides, but had their eyes on one with a little more horsepower.
“As long as they don’t get sick,” their grandfather, Jim Perri said as the duo got strapped into the ride Octopus.
Jim Perri laughed as Jase ducked down into the corner of his seat as the ride whipped in circles. After a few minutes of spinning, the two emerged, dizzy, but triumphant.
“I felt like I was gonna fall out,” Jase said before going to find the next ride with his sister.
Next to the carnival was a strip of shops and booths. The Community Hall nearby included indoor shopping and seating.
Diana Johnson, owner of Rustic Rose, based out of Johnson's home in Wilbur, sold handmade leather goods out of her booth. Her products ranged from hats with leather logos, to jewelry, to leather flasks.
Johnson said she started leatherwork five years ago.
“I always wanted to learn, but never allowed myself to,” she said.
When Johnson was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, she said it gave her the motivation to take on the challenge. Now, it’s her full-time job.
“I’m blessed; it’s a lot of fun,” Johnson said. She attends fairs and markets most weekends February through December.
Walking past the booths led attendees to the multiple barns on the fairgrounds, which held not just animals, but prize-winning produce and art, craft activities and one miniature train set.
Outside the Community Hall was a food court, where visitors could pick from hot dogs, tacos, snow cones, deep fried macaroni and cheese and much more.
The Big Bend Round-Up rodeo was Saturday evening, with horse racing, bull wrangling and relays.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone