Tanna Banana
Tanna Banana warms up a crowd at the beginning of her show Saturday. The performer put on three variety shows that day, with stories for kids to help tell on stage.

WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington (NCW) Fair saw its 133rd year of thrilling rides, vendors, family shows, games and food.

Saturday was Kid’s Day, and the busiest in terms of events and entertainment at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Aug. 25-28, according to fair director Carolyn Morley. 

Kelly Karl
Kelly Karl, right, lulled 17 volunteers into a sleep-like trance during a show Saturday. Karl explained at the beginning of the show that all hypnosis is self-hypnosis, and promised not to turn anyone into zombies.
Jace and Teagan
Jase and Teagan Perri get strapped into the ride Octopus before getting spun around in a huge circle. It was the first ride of many planned for the siblings.
Diana Johnson
Diana Johnson, left, welcomes shoppers to her booth Saturday at the NCW Fair. Johnson owns her own leather-making business, Rustic Rose. She makes the goods out of her home in Wilbur, and attends fairs and markets most weekends.
Produce
Barns filled with prize-winning produce showed off the hard work of members of 4-H, Future Farmers of America and Patrons of Husbandry Grange. 
220830-newslocal-ncwfair 07.JPG (copy)
Talliyah Timentwa rides Thunder in first place in the Ladies Race at the North Central Washington Fair's Big Bend Round-Up rodeo in Waterville on Saturday.


Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

