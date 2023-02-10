Potter arraignment screenshot

Dalton Scott Potter, right, appeared in court Feb. 9 alongside his attorney, Jesse Collins, via Zoom. Douglas County Court Commissioner Steve Clem, left, presided over Potter's arraignment. The arraignment was postponed to Feb. 14.

WATERVILLE — Arraignment for a Badger Mountain homicide suspect was postponed Feb. 9 after a court commissioner recused himself. The defendant's attorney is also seeking a mental health evaluation for his client.

Dalton Potter 366359 11.1.2018.jpg (copy) (copy)

Dalton Scott Potter

Badger Mountain homicide suspect

Dalton Scott Potter, 27, of Wenatchee, appeared in Douglas County Superior Court Feb. 9 for arraignment. Potter is charged with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly killed a woman and then shot at two witnesses.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?