Dalton Scott Potter, right, appeared in court Feb. 9 alongside his attorney, Jesse Collins, via Zoom. Douglas County Court Commissioner Steve Clem, left, presided over Potter's arraignment. The arraignment was postponed to Feb. 14.
WATERVILLE — Arraignment for a Badger Mountain homicide suspect was postponed Feb. 9 after a court commissioner recused himself. The defendant's attorney is also seeking a mental health evaluation for his client.
Dalton Scott Potter, 27, of Wenatchee, appeared in Douglas County Superior Court Feb. 9 for arraignment. Potter is charged with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly killed a woman and then shot at two witnesses.
At his arraignment, Potter said he was being held against his will and declined to provide his name when asked by Douglas County Court Commissioner Steve Clem.
"At this time, I don't want to answer any questions," Potter said.
During earlier appearances in January, Potter would either not speak or explained that he would not answer any questions when asked by Judge Brian Huber.
Clem was tapped to hear the case after the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed a motion Feb. 2 to disqualify Huber from presiding over the matter.
Potter's attorney, Jesse Collins, filed a similar motion Wednesday in an attempt to disqualify Clem, but the motion was rejected Feb. 9.
Clem, however, voluntarily recused himself after being informed by prosecutors that he may have served as a prosecuting attorney in the past against Potter, but he said he does not recall. Clem was the Douglas County Prosecutor for 24 years before retiring in 2018.
Potter was convicted in 2018 of a domestic violence-related charge of residential burglary in Douglas County.
His arraignment was rescheduled to 9 a.m. Feb. 14. It wasn't clear who would preside over the case.
Potter's ability to assist in his defense was called into question by Collins, who filed a motion Feb. 8 to submit Potter to a mental health evaluation.
"The defendant presents an inability to participate in conversations with me in any meaningful way, making it difficult, if not impossible for me to assist him in any meaningful way," Collins wrote in his motion.
Collins also said he has reason to believe that "mental health issues may be involved in this case" after reviewing information provided by prosecutors and Potter's family, according to Collins' motion.
Douglas County prosecutors filed a response to the motion, asking the court to deny Collins' request for a mental health evaluation since there is "insufficient factual basis" to doubt Potter's mental competency.
"At his two court appearances, the Defendant has appeared calm and compliant, with no outbursts, tirades, or incoherent statements," wrote Ethan Morris, Douglas County deputy prosecuting attorney.
Morris also commented on the nature of the crime, saying it was "no wild shooting spree."
"By all accounts before the Court, the Defendant’s actions were calculated and controlled," Morris said. "He was acutely aware of his surroundings, and conscious of his heinous actions."
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe on Jan. 21 Potter shot and killed Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, and then shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The father and daughter were traveling behind a Kia Soul allegedly driven by Potter. The Kia and gun were both registered to Longwell, who was the sole Kia passenger.
Potter is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $3 million bail.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
